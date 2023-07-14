A SECOND weather warning for strong winds has been issued for parts of west Wales on Saturday, with a warning of 55mph winds and large waves in coastal areas.
A yellow warning for wind is currently in place across all of west Wales today (Friday) with the possibility of 50mph gusts throughout the day, with the warning running until 7pm.
The Met Office has this morning extended another yellow warning for wind to cover much of west Wales, as far north as Tywyn.
The Saturday warning runs from 9am until midnight with the Met Office saying it is likely some sea fronts and coastal communities with be affected by large waves and spray.
The Met Office says: "A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.
A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and perhaps up to 55 mph during the daytime in association with showers.
"The strongest gusts are likely to occur mainly, but by no means exclusively, over hills and along coasts particularly in east and southeast England during the afternoon.
"Some minor damage and travel disruption is likely. Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight."