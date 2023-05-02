The 125th Nefyn Show took place yesterday and MP Liz Saville Roberts was there in her role as show president.
The sun shone down on the showground, where there were competitions for cattle, sheep, horses, dogs and cookery, as well as and trade and craft stands. The show was established in 1893 by a small group of local farmers who wanted to show their horses and livestock. This year's show was show number 125!
As well as the MP, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, also attended the show.
They said: "We were delighted to attend Sioe Nefyn Agricultural Show and join in the celebrations as the show celebrated 125 years. "We'd like to say a big thank you to the organisers and stallholders for another successful show - complemented of course by the fantastic Pen Llyn weather! "We thoroughly enjoyed touring the site and see the wealth of animals exhibited as well as seeing some of best local produce."
They added: "Sioe Nefyn is a hugely popular event that continues to grow from strength to strength - attracting visitors from across the constituency and beyond. "It is an example to others in keeping farming at its centre and we had many important discussions about the future of this vital industry. "Congratulations to all involved." Did you attend the show? Share your stories, competition news, photographs and videos with us. Email [email protected]