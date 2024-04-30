“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”