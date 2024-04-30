Lidl wants to open three new stores in Gwynedd, including one in Pwllheli.
The supermarket also want stores in Bangor and Caernarfon, and will pay a finders fee for suitable sites located in these three areas.
Lidl hopes to open hundreds of new stores across the UK following a year of significant investment in its infrastructure, during which they opened their largest global warehouse in Luton.
As Lidl publishes its latest list of locations for potential new stores across the country and marks 30 years since opening its first store, it celebrates record high market share of 8%.
Opening new stores in Gwynedd would creating many new jobs for the area and see Lidl reach thousands of additional households across, growing its record high market share further.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.
“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”
Should a site be successfully identified, Lidl will pay a finders’ fee of 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.
Lidl is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a stand-alone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 car parking spaces. Lidl will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.