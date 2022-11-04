Talented trio join tutors at Dolgellau Music Club
For many years school and college music in the Dolgellau area was supported by the Friends of Meirionnydd Youth Music, linked to Friends of Gwynedd Youth Music.
About 20 years ago the latter evolved into the William Mathias Trust, which now (from its HQ at Galeri, Caernarfon) has more than 40 tutors catering for over 400 learners.
Among its tutors are mezzo-soprano Ann Atkinson (director of the St Asaph Music Festival) and pianist Iwan Wyn Owen (inset), and the club is delighted that in association with the Trust, Ann and Iwan will be bringing three talented young vocalists to present with themselves a varied and entertaining recital.
They will be joined by sopranos Branwen Medi Jones and Georgia Williams and tenor Owen Barton Davies in a programme comprising lieder, songs from the shows, Welsh folksongs and items of cerdd dant (for which Branwen won a 1st prize at the National Eisteddfod in August).
The event will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, 11 November in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
