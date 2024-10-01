A scheme at Neuadd Gymuned Talsarnau to upgrade four entrances and build ramps for wheelchair users and people with mobility problems has been completed.
The Executive Committee of the hall are pleased to announce the completion of the project.
A committee spokesperson said: “The work was carried out to a very proficient standard by G & W Wigglesworth Builders’ Company.
“The total cost of the scheme was £32,095.”
The scheme was supported by a grant of £20,000 from The National Grid as part of their Snowdonia Visual Impact (VIP) Project which involves the removal of 10 electrical pylons across the lower reaches of Afon Dwyryd. Visit [email protected] for more information.
The National Lottery Community Fund also supported the scheme with a grant of £9,999.
“The committee wishes to express their appreciation for the financial support, without which this scheme could not have been completed,” the spokesperson added.
“The new entrances now ensure that the building is warm and draught-proof, which in turn makes sure that everybody who partakes in the many and various activities are warm and comfortable.
“The ramps also facilitate entry and exit from all entrances by people who may otherwise have found it difficult.”