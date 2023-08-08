A Talybont adventurer has set off on a solo sailing challenge around the world.
Dafydd Hughes, 63, is taking on the Global Solo Challenge 2023/2024 which will see him sail 26,000 nautical miles in his boat, the Bendigedig, across 200 days.
Mr Hughes set off at 1 pm on Tuesday and will arrive in Spain, where the competition starts, in about a week’s time.
The Bendigedig, meaning brilliant, is a 1971 Sparkman and Stephens 34 that Mr Hughes bought after hearing about the event in 2020. As soon as he heard of the challenge, he knew he had to take part.
Mr Hughes said: “The first time I landed on the Global Solo Challenge website and read through the race format, my immediate thought was “I have to do this”, no hesitation. I completed the “Early Applicant” form and duly sent it off. When I think about the challenge ahead, which to be honest is most of the time, my emotions swing from panic to excitement.”
After a year of refurbishment work, the boat touched water for the first time in 18 years in May 2022 at Aberaeron Harbour.
But as the two set off, they begin their real challenge. Mr Hughes is taking on the Global Solo Challenge to raise awareness for the importance of nature in mental health, as well as highlighting the work of Coed Lleol (Small Woods Wales), who use his woodland to provide mental health assistance.
The charity that has been providing health and wellbeing activities through their Actif Woods Wales programme since 2010, offering opportunities for participation in outdoor nature-based programmes.
He learned this importance first hand in 2019 when he worked on a farm near woodland in Ireland. He said: “This is something that I'm passionate about, as it was working in the woods that helped my recovery from my own mental health issues.
“Back in June 2017, I purchased a small woodland, then, shortly afterwards my mental wellbeing rapidly deteriorated. Simple tasks like going shopping became a major issue for me, and I was unable to manage the site.
“I spent the summer of 2019 working on a farm in Ireland that belonged to a friend of mine, and this was the beginning of my recovery. I started going to the woodland most days, pulling up brambles and clearing small saplings.
“Then a friend mentioned that Coed Lleol were looking for places to hold their weekly sessions and the rest is history!”
When he spoke to the Cambrian News, Dafydd Hughes had already left for Spain. Through the dwindling phone signal available to him out in the sea, he said: “It’s been two and a half years of build up and we’ve finally set sail. It feels great. I will arrive in Spain in about six to seven days. It’s funny, even getting to the starting line is a massive journey.”