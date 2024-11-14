Public calls for “transparency” around the sale of Plas Tan y Bwlch and its ground failed to prevent Eryri National Park Authority discussing its future of behind closed doors.
The authority again remained tight lipped about the proposed sale of the £1.2 million property, deferred since September amid a mystery surrounding a secret bidder for the property.
The issue prompted a massive response from locals concerned over the potential loss of access to the house and estate grounds which includes the Llyn Mair and woodland trails.
The authority say £3 million is needed to bring the building up to modern standards and extensive repairs required to maintain the Maentwrog mansion’s listed status.
On 13 November the authority discussed a Plas Tan Y Bwlch report behind closed doors. It was recommended and agreed that the authority “approve the exemption” of information “to ensure the identity of the individual(s) concerned and the financial information is protected” and “prejudice would result if the information were disclosed”.
“Regardless of how the report is worded the identity of the individual or individuals concerned would be ascertained” and “regardless of how the report is worded the financial affairs of the person, persons or authority the subject of the report would be revealed”, the report noted.
Earlier in the meeting members discussed feedback from the public.
Views were gathered during a drop-in session and “key issues” centred on maintaining public access, with responses reflecting “a strong sense of attachment to the site’s cultural, environmental, and recreational value,” Ioan Gwilym told the meeting.
The majority (55.4 per cent) of participants expressed “a strong commitment” to keeping public access to the woodlands and Llyn Mair, 5.5 per cent felt strongly about preserving the house and 25.24 per cent advocated keeping the house and surrounding lands accessible to the public.
Another 17.17 per cent “indicated a desire to save the house if possible, but prioritised the protection of the woodlands and Llyn Mair,” Mr Gwilym said.
Around 12 per cent of respondents “voiced concerns about the National Park’s communication efforts surrounding the sale process, calling for greater transparency and engagement”.
Comments from the public included one who said the authority had been “secretive” about the sale and “shown disdain for the importance of this site to us”.
Another said: “It is disappointing a public consultation over the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch was not initiated earlier on.
“This failure to engage with the community appears to demonstrate a distinct lack of understanding on the part of the authority as to how much the building and its surrounding areas means to, and are enjoyed by, the local community.”
A third wrote: “The public are upset at the way Snowdonia National Park Authority has proceeded at pace without any formal consultation period, thus depriving the very people who care deeply about the future for Plas of an opportunity to put forward their concerns or vision.”
A fourth said the national park’s approached to this matter had “been extremely disappointing”.