A Crymych teenager has won a £2,500 scholarship in memory of Llandysul vet, DGE Davies.
The 'Defi Fet' Scholarship is being awarded to support students studying veterinary science through the medium of Welsh at the Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, the only place where Veterinary Science can be studied in Wales.
The scholarship was established jointly between the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Aberystwyth University in memory of a well-known and respected vet from the Llandysul area, the late DGE Davies, known locally as Defi Fet.
Catrin Palfrey, 19, from Tegfryn, attended Ysgol Bro Preseli in Crymych, and did her A Levels in Maths, Chemistry and Biology. She took a gap year after leaving school in the summer of 2023, where she spent time working at Printworks restaurant in Cardigan.
Catrin said: "I've been interested in science since my dad explained what an atom was to me when I was a little girl! I also love animals so my love of science and animals led me to veterinary science.
"Over the years, I've been on work experience with a variety of vets in the area, and have seen how important it is to be able to speak Welsh.
"Being able to speak Welsh was essential to understanding each other, but more importantly, understanding the treatment offered.
"I also went on work experience at a local farm over Easter this year, during lambing time, and saw again how important it was to be able to speak Welsh on a busy farm.
"It's an incredible privilege to have been offered this scholarship, and I'm looking forward to learning more about the field and studying elements of my course through the medium of Welsh.
"My dream is to work as an agricultural veterinarian or on the research side of veterinary medicine – or maybe a little bit of both!"
Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University's School of Veterinary Science, said: "Congratulationsto Catrin who fully deserves this. A core part of our vision for the School is to serve the needs of Wales. The privilege of teaching local and Welsh-speaking students like Catrin underlines the importance of the School to us locally as well as Wales as a nation. We are very grateful to Elaine and the family for their generous support so that we can offer this special scholarship.”