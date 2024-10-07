Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University's School of Veterinary Science, said: "Congratulationsto Catrin who fully deserves this. A core part of our vision for the School is to serve the needs of Wales. The privilege of teaching local and Welsh-speaking students like Catrin underlines the importance of the School to us locally as well as Wales as a nation. We are very grateful to Elaine and the family for their generous support so that we can offer this special scholarship.”