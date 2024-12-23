A teenager from Afghanistan seeking asylum in Gwynedd has told of his ambition to give back to the community that has welcomed him with open arms.
Ben (not his real name) is involved in the Young Person’s Project, a partnership between North Wales Housing and Gwynedd Council.
Currently volunteering as a translator, it his ambition to become a translator and interpreter.
Living in north Wales for over a year having made the hazardous and life-changing journey alone from Afghanistan, he has been studying English at Bangor’s Coleg Menai.
“I am filled with hope and excitement about my future in north Wales. I aspire to find a career and volunteer to give back to the community that has given me so much.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible support that has been provided. The dedication to my well-being, education and health has made a significant difference in my life. And the consistent encouragement and assistance have been invaluable. I truly appreciate the kindness and patience shown every day.
“Growing up in Afghanistan, I witnessed and experienced many hardships, but these difficulties have shaped me into a resilient and hopeful individual. Moving to a new country is never easy, but Wales has offered me countless opportunities for personal growth and a chance for a brighter future.”
The Young Person’s Project works with people aged 16-18 who are primarily leaving the care of the local authority. Young people live in supported housing, where they are provided with skills to enable them to live independently once they turn 18.
Neil Jones is the Project Officer at North Wales Housing and has been working on the project for almost four years. He told how the recent arrival of a few children, seeking asylum, into the project had been an organic one.
“With respect to these young people, we have had successes so far as young people integrate into the local community, attend college and learn the English language, whilst going through the asylum process.
“I’ve supported young people to enrol with Coleg Menai to help improve their English and we can already see how beneficial that is, listening to what Ben is saying.
“It’s definitely been a learning journey for me too as I get to know more about different religions and cultures. So, that has meant ensuring access to Halal food and knowing where the local Mosque is located. During Ramadan I adapted my working patterns to hold meetings in the afternoon, instead of mornings.
Ffion Mai Humphreys, Coleg Menai’s ESOL Programme Leader and Lifelong Learning Lecturer, said Ben has shown dedication to his English language studies.
“He is a well-liked member of the class, and we are delighted to see that he has settled into class and college well.
“Beyond language proficiency, he has shown a keen interest in integrating into the local community and adapting to its cultural norms. He actively participates in extracurricular activities, interacts positively with peers from diverse backgrounds and displays openness to learning about local customs and traditions.”