Two people have been arrested following an incident in Porthmadog.
Officers attended the Greenacres area shortly after 7pm on Saturday, 10 August, following concerns raised about two teenagers with weapons at a caravan site.
Following searches by specialist officers, two imitation firearms and a knife were seized.
An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old were subsequently arrested.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Thank you to those who reported their concerns and assisted us to find the individuals involved quickly.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would reassure the community that there are no wider threats to the community.”
If you have information about weapons in your area, report it to the police via our website, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.