Tesco has extended its support to Aberystwyth University’s Night Team to enhance student’s safety and wellbeing.
The Night Team worked closely with organisations such as St. John Ambulance and other healthcare services during Freshers’ Week, provide essential on-the ground support, ensuring that minor issues are managed before they escalate and easing pressure on emergency services.
The Night Team plays an essential role by assisting vulnerable students, managing challenging situations and distributing essential items, such as water and snacks. Through being present during critical late-night hours, they promote a safer, more responsible nightlife culture for the student community.
Tesco’s involvement, through the donation of water and snacks, reflects its dedication to supporting local initiatives and fostering well-being within the community of Aberystwyth.