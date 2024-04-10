A Gwynedd pub and restaurant has been named as one of the UK’s “10 great British pubs worth travelling for”.
The Daily Telegraph has included The Grapes Hotel in Maentwrog in its top 10 of pubs worth travelling for, and owner Kevin Davies is delighted.
He said: “We still can't believe we've been chosen as one of the top 10 pubs to visit in the whole of Great Britain.
“Being a family owned/managed establishment, we thought nominations like these only went to the big chains.
“Our initial reaction when we heard was that it was a joke, until one of the major radio stations wanted to speak to me, it's just fantastic.”
He added: “The Grapes has always been a special place for many people and it was so sad when the brewery closed the pub in January 2016. It took the heart out of the village and I lost my local. It was then that I decided to take the plunge and bought it from the brewery. We re-opened in May 2016.
“Since then we have invested heavily in refurbishing the Grapes; we now have six private bedrooms, a three bed suite and three cottages, with our latest project completed last Easter which is our rear beer garden and balconies, taking advantage of the great views.
“Maentwrog is a small quaint village, so when customers ask us where has everyone come from, we say all over the country.
“We have loyal locals, some travelling a three-hour round trip, weekly. One couple even travelled from Glasgow for their dinner, and drove home the same day!
“Our team of chefs source local ingredients where possible. Virtually everything from our menu is freshly cooked from our kitchen and, we guarantee, customers do no leave hungry.
“I would like to thank all our staff for their hard work helping us achieve this fantastic nomination.”
The Daily Telegraph said: “With views over the Vale of Ffestiniog and six smart, well-appointed rooms, this former coaching inn is a perfect base for exploring Eryri.”
See the full list at https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/europe/united-kingdom/england/10-great-british-pubs-worth-travelling-for/