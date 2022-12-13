It was a case of ‘The Show Must Go On’ at the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth on Saturday when illness threatened to ruin a show.
The theatre’s Drama Club - for young people aged 9 to 18 - have been rehearsing for their first ever Christmas show following their launch this summer. The budding young actors were all set to perform their monologues and sketches in English and Welsh, followed by an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved festive story, A Christmas Carol - with theatre manager James Cowdery planned as special guest in the cast as Scrooge.
But seasonal illnesses did their worst, forcing several children out of the show, meaning Drama Club facilitator and professional actor Julian Evans had to step into the breach to play Bob Cratchit.
Julian’s wife Carrie Dunn, a writer who had put the script together for the show, went on stage as the Narrator after a single rehearsal with the company.
“Well done to the children who took part in our very special Christmas show!” Julian said afterwards.
“Although some of our young people weren’t well enough to perform, like true professionals our remaining cast got through it all.”
And they were delighted to be able to welcome Barmouth mayor Trevor Roberts in the audience.
Drama Club is now on a short break. There will be Drama Fun Days on Saturday, 14 January and Wednesday, 22 February (11am - 11.45am for five to nine-year-olds, 1pm-3pm for 10 and over), with the regular weekly Drama Club resuming on Wednesday, 1 March at 5pm.