A four-legged friend will spread cheer in Tywyn on Christmas Day.
Rosie and her owner Kate Dewally will volunteer to help at the Magic Lantern’s Christmas Presence event.
From 11am-3pm, the Magic Lantern will be open for fun, film and food for anyone who wants to spend some time on Christmas Day in the company of community friends.
This annual event is always well supported by the local community in and around Tywyn, but amongst its new volunteers this year are Kate Dewally and her recently qualified therapy dog, Rosie!
Chief Elf (Magic Lantern co-director) Sara Hulls said: “This is a gorgeous addition to our Christmas Presence event. It will be so nice for our visitors to have a visit with Rosie.”
Kate said: "We look forward to visiting the Magic Lantern on Christmas Day.
“I had been interested in Therapy Dogs Nationwide for a long time, so my puppy’s calm nature made it an obvious choice to sign her up.
“She loves socialising so going to the Magic Lantern will be a treat for her too!”
Sara added: “At the Magic Lantern we aim to be at the heart of our rural community, and hosting and organising this event is one of the rewarding ways we can do this, so we send massive thanks and hugs to all those who support this event – all the fabulous individuals who volunteer and all those who donate.
“We are also grateful to Tywyn Community Hub. They are covering the food costs at Christmas Presence this year and we will be working together with them from January–March on the Warm Food, Warm Spaces venture.”