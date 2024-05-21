The Trussell Trust handed out thousands of emergency food parcels in Gwynedd last year, new figures show.
Figures show 6,794 emergency food parcels were handed out to people in need across its 10 locations in Gwynedd in the year to March.
This was down slightly from 6,822 the year before.
Of these parcels, 2,530 were delivered to support vulnerable children.
An emergency food parcel provided food for either three or seven days.
The Trussell Trust has called on political parties to commit to tackling the problem, urging them to back a "supportive social security system" and provide better support for parents, carers and people with disabilities who can face increased living costs.
Chief executive Emma Revie said: "It’s 2024 and we’re facing historically high levels of food bank need. As a society, we cannot allow this to continue. We must not let food banks become the new norm.
"As we approach the next general election, we urgently need all political leaders to set out how they will build a future where no-one needs a food bank to survive.
"Voters want to see a change and we need cross-government action at all levels to deliver it."
The Charities Aid Foundation said people donated £973 million to food banks in 2023, up from £635 million during the previous year.
Iain Porter, senior policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, which works to help people escape poverty, said: "This is not what an economy returning to full health looks like. The latest record-breaking emergency food parcel figures show the painful economic reality facing families with the least."
Mr Porter urged the Government to introduce an "essentials guarantee" to ensure "everyone has a protected minimum amount of support to afford the essentials".
He said no political party can ignore the issue this election year.
The Government said its cost-of-living support package had prevented 1.3 million people from falling into poverty in 2022-23.
It reiterated it had uprated benefits, raised the state pension and was "raising the National Living Wage, cutting taxes and driving down inflation while investing billions through our Back to Work Plan".