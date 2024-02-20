Eight projects have been shortlisted for Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) Welsh Architecture Awards 2024.
Two of the projects in the running to be crowned the Best in Wales are in Gwynedd and one can be found in Ceredigion. They are Plas Glyn-y-Weddw Arts Centre Cafe in Pwlheli, by Mark Wray Architects, Sanderson Sculpture and FOLD Structural Engineers King's Gate at Caernarfon Castle by Buttress Architects and Edge House, Aberporth by Hyde + Hyde Architects made the shortlist.
Also making the shortlist are Hay Castle, Hay-on-Wye, by MICA Architects, Maindee Triangle, Newport, by KHBTM Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouth, by Studio Brassica Architects, Sbarc, Cardiff University, Cardiff, by Hawkins Brown and Swansea Arena by ACME.
RSAW Jury Chair Kevin Hong, Associate Director and Studio Lead of AtkinsRealis Cardiff, said: “From heritage and conservation projects to education and domestic dwellings, the shortlist reflects sensitive skill and execution of varying scales and building typologies.
“The theme of regeneration and the buildings strong sense of place were at the forefront of jury discussions. Whether through bold domestic, cultural and community interventions, or the innovative reuse of our built heritage, they show ambition to revitalise our towns, cities, and rural settings.
“These projects show how good architecture can play a key role in safeguarding our built heritage and developing a culture of social innovation.”
All projects shortlisted for RIBA Regional Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.
The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the UK’s best new building – will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.