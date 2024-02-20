Two of the projects in the running to be crowned the Best in Wales are in Gwynedd and one can be found in Ceredigion. They are Plas Glyn-y-Weddw Arts Centre Cafe in Pwlheli, by Mark Wray Architects, Sanderson Sculpture and FOLD Structural Engineers King's Gate at Caernarfon Castle by Buttress Architects and Edge House, Aberporth by Hyde + Hyde Architects made the shortlist.