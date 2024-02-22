Watch this timelapse video of the A493 detour which has turned a seven-minute journey from Machynlleth to Pennal into a one-hour mountainous drive.
A 100-metre stretch of the A493 closed on 10 February for “crucial” flood maintenance works. The work on the north side of the old Machynlleth stone bridge is to upgrade the drainage system underneath the A493 to protect the listed Dyfi Cottages which sit along the road.
The road closure will last approximately 30 days, depending on weather delays. However, the closure blocks the only vehicle access from Machynlleth to nearby villages of Pennal, Cwrt, and towns such as Aberdyfi and Tywyn which lie west of the road closure.
Those residents who want to access any part of Wales south of the Afon Dyfi will need to drive around the mountains on the B4405 to Minffordd before being able to turn southward, giving them a hefty one-hour trip each way.
With no update from contractor Alun Griffiths, apart from saying “so far so good”, residents remain hopeful the closure will end as scheduled on 11 March.
Not even ambulance access is allowed through the roadworks during the closure, which has created deep trenches to reach the water mains. However, pedestrian and cycle access is allowed through the roadworks, with parking spaces available on either side of the works to allow people to drive up and then walk into town.
The long-awaited new A487 Dyfi bridge is however now open to the public, allowing single-carriage access into Machynlleth across the Afon Dyfi. After the works are completed, the old Pont-ar-Ddyfi bridge will remain permanently closed to traffic, allowing pedestrian and cycle access only.
In a statement released on 22 January Alun Griffiths Contractors explained why the closure was necessary: "The A493 in front of the cottages is narrow and congested with several underground public utility services including a high-pressure water main, electricity and communication cables.
"This limits the available route for the drainage works to the centre of the road. A deep excavation is also needed to carry out the drainage improvement work and the safety measures to protect the workforce and public during excavation means that almost the full width of the carriageway is required for the work."
Free return taxis will be on offer from company Mach Taxis for those requiring medical assistance from 8am to 6pm Mon to Fri. School bus disruptions have been kept to a minimum by scheduling the work across the February half term, with work going on seven days a week from 7am to 6pm.
A replacement bus service by Lloyds Coaches replacing the X29/G21 route run is also on offer, though it will require passengers to alight the bus north of the bridge, walk through the road works site, and board another bus on the other side to continue their journeys.
Trains from Tywyn to Aberystwyth will also continue running throughout February and March with discounts available on the Cambrian line. Updates about the road closure will be posted on the New Dyfi Bridge Community Page on the Alun Griffiths Website.