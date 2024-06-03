A Gwynedd town has marked 700 years of history.
The community of Bala is celebrating 700 years since the publication of the town’s charter.
Police Community Support Officers Lona and Iwan from Bala Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out and about in Bala celebrating 700 Y Bala.
“There are some great community projects happening this year, including yarn bombing, a flower plant, historical QR codes, fancy dress park run, a historical re-enactment day, an exhibition, a lantern procession,” an NWP Gwynedd South spokesperson said.