ABERAERON Town Council is looking to improve Christmas lights in the town after last year's display was criticised by local businesses.
Aberaeron Town Council is now exploring the possibility of extending lights Square Field and illuminating Alban Square, Market Street and Pwllcam.
It was agreed in particular to explore the possibility of providing a power supply at Pwllcam from Quay Parade as part of works associated with the harbour development.
In December, the town council placed a Christmas tree outside the library on Market Street and put lights up around Alban Square, but compared to previous years, many parts of the town have been left in the dark.
The lack of Christmas lights has led many business owners to complain, claiming it is impacting sales and ruining the festive atmosphere in the town.