AN ABERAERON businesswoman has praised the local community for helping her collect toys for a Ceredigion domestic abuse charity.
This is the second year running Karen Geobey, the owner of Parsley & Thyme in Aberaeron has collected toys for Aberystwyth-based West Wales Domestic Abuse Service.
Karen is a survivor of domestic violence and has thanked everyone who has helped donate toys, saying: “There’s going to be a lot of happier children on Christmas Day because of the kindness shown.”
Karen added: “I would like to thank everyone for all their kindness , this is our second year of collecting toys for West Wales Domestic Violence for women, we managed to fill another seven sacks plus baloo our kindly donated Bear, that’ll give lots of free hugs to all.
“This charity is very close to my heart as a survivor of domestic violence.”
West Wales Domestic Abuse Service is a charity that provides comprehensive support services to all those experiencing or affected by domestic abuse.
The service provides a free, confidential service throughout Ceredigion to anybody suffering or experiencing domestic abuse regardless of their age, race, gender, sexual orientation or financial circumstances.
24 Hour Emergency Helpline 01970 625585 or 01239 615385