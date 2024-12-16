A tractor run renamed in memory of a 21-year-old Llwyngwril soldier who died earlier this year will take place this weekend.
Tywyn Tractor Run has been renamed Jack Wilkes Memorial Tractor Run in memory of the former Dolgellau Juniors player turned Royal Welsh Fusilier who died in October.
It will take place this Sunday, 22 December to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).
Tractor run organisers held a meeting in November when it was “agreed by all that attended” that Tywyn tractor run be renamed in Jack’s memory.
“This will remain the name for the future,” the organisers said.
“Jack loved Christmas so we thought this was a lovely tribute to his memory.”
Jack’s dad David told the ‘Cambrian News’: “Jack would be proud and honoured to have the tractor run in his name.
“It was always Jack's plan to do a lot of fundraising if his treatment was successful. Sadly it wasn't to be, but his name and memory will hopefully help raise a lot of money and awareness in the future so his wishes will be fulfilled through things like this which makes us immensely proud.
“It’s so hard to come to terms with the fact we've lost our son.
“We miss Jack so much and it's heart-breaking to know he may not be walking through the door coming home on Christmas leave but hopefully, through fundraising in his name, Jack will help open doors for others.”
Donation boxes will be dotted around the route in different establishments and run organisers can also take donations via BACS.
Tractors will arrive on the seafront anytime after 3pm so head down to the Victorian Slipway for a fun evening with food and refreshments available.
Welsh celebrity Gareth Wyn Jones will be in Tywyn to judge Best Dressed Tractor and Best Dressed Driver.
Prizes include £100 donated by Mark Greaves for Best dressed tractor and £50 donated by Wendy Darby for best dressed driver.
Tractors are expected to arrive after 3pm and will leave the Victorian Slipway at 5pm.
They should arrive in Aberdyfi at 5.20pm, go down Tywyn High Street at 5.40pm, Bryncrug at 5.50pm, Abergynolwyn at 6.10pm, Craig y Deryn at 6.25pm, Llanegryn at 6.40pm, Rhoslefain, 6.50pm, Llwyngwril, 7pm and Fairbourne at 7.15pm.
They will then make their way back, going through Jack’s home of Llwyngwril once again at 7.35pm, Rhoslefain, 7.45pm, Llanegryn (Cefn Coch), 7.55pm, Bryncrug, 8pm, Tywyn High Street, 8.10pm and the Slipway at 8.10pm.
As well as the tractor run, there will be lots more to see and do.
The Victorian Slipway have entertainment outside in the afternoon with Christmas carols sung by Singing Stars, and music by the newly reformed Tywyn silver band. The Totaleigh Music Christmas ensemble will also perform.
In the evening inside the Slipway see Chris Pomeroy, Connor Newdick and Holly Morris with guest appearances from Sammie Mac and others.
Cegin Shan will provide food outside.