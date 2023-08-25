Plans to officially allow a field next to Aberaeron Rugby Club’s grounds to be used as a training pitch have been given the go-ahead.
Applicant Clwb Rygbi Aberaeron – through agent JMS Planning and Development – sought permission to change the use of the adjoining field, sited from the junction of the A487 to Drenewydd Farm.
JMS Planning and Development, in its supporting submission, said: “Aberaeron RFC forms an integral part in the town’s community and the Aberaeron rugby 7’s, which has been held by the club in August on an annual basis, attracts thousands of visitors to the area, which in its turn is an economic boost to the town and surrounding area.
“Aberaeron RFC has the following teams: – Seniors (1st Team and 2nd Team) – Youth – Juniors (Under 15s, Under 13s, Under 12s, Under 11s, Under 10s, Under 8s and Under 7s).
“The only dedicated area they have to play on is the main pitch which needs to be kept in good condition for the league matches on a Saturday. With so many teams training during the week it is vital that the players and coaches have the necessary areas to be able to dedicate themselves fully to the sport.
“The field to the rear of the seating stand located between the existing main pitch and the seafront is owned by the rugby club. It has been used informally as a training pitch for 10 years, with rugby posts in situ, however the field is not flat/level and requires minor works in order to get it up to the required standard.”
It said only minor changes in the level would be needed.
It added: “At present, it is the junior teams who use the field mostly, where up to 100 children come to train on a given night, it is also the headquarters for the girls team – Bae Ceredigion. They train or play on a Friday night and again over 100 girls come to train.”
A report for Ceredigion planners said one letter was received from a neighbouring property raising some concerns about overlooking if the pitch is to be used as a campsite, as has been done in recent years, but the proposed pitch will be lower than the existing site.
It said any issues from camping could lead to enforcement, and would not form part of the application considered.
Ceredigion’s ecologist recommended two conditions to be applied relating to an accepted Pollution Prevention Plan, submitted following Natural Resources Wales concerns, and that the development shall also provide ecological enhancements in the form of wildlife-friendly planting within the ownership boundary.
The application was approved, with conditions including the two previously detailed.