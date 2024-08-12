A 32-year-old man has been jailed for six years for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Jordan Swaine, of Gwyndy, Trawsfynydd, appeared before Mold Crown Court for sentencing on 9 August.
He was found guilty of sexual activity with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch sexual activity and supplying cannabis.
Swaine was working at a campsite in 2021 when he sexually assaulted the girl having repeatedly asked her for sex, despite knowing her age.
On another occasion he gave the victim cannabis and showed her pornographic videos on his phone, before pressuring her to perform oral sex on him.
Despite being too scared to tell anyone then, she came forward in January 2022.
He also received a lifetime restraining order to protect the victim, and made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Speaking just after sentencing, Detective Constable Ifan Jones said: “Swaine took advantage of a vulnerable girl, knowing she was under the age of 16.
“His actions have caused suffering and trauma on her and her family. She was incredibly brave to come forward and has been courageous throughout the court process.
“I hope that today’s result gives her the reassurance that he is no longer able to reach her, or anybody else.
“We take all reports of sexual assault seriously, and would urge anyone who has been a victim, no matter how long ago, to come forward. We will support you.”
If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, report it to police via our website or by calling 101, or via the Live Fear Free helpline on 0808 80 10 800.