A Gwynedd teacher has been charged with 21 sexual offences.
Neil Frederick Foden, 66, from the Old Colwyn area appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday, 5 January, charged with 21 sexual offences relating to six victims, including the adult abuse of a position of trust, sexual activity with a child and possession of an indecent image. He pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in April.
Anyone with information that can assist with NWP’s investigation is asked to contact them via 101 or via the live webchat quoting ref A143631.
When charged in September, Gwynedd Council said Foden had been suspended from his post until the investigations were complete.