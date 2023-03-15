A court has heard that a woman was kicked or stamped to death in Barmouth after mistaking a man’s home for a bed and breakfast.
Caernarfon Crown Court has heard this week that Margaret Barnes, who was 71, had been visiting Barmouth last July when she was attacked by David Redfern who found her sleeping in his bed.
Redfern, 46, has denied murder or manslaughter.
Mrs Barnes, from Birmingham, travelled to Barmouth to visit friends, the court heard, and had been drinking in bars in the town on the day she died.
Instead of going to a B&B on Marine Parade at the end of the night, she walked into Redfern’s home, on the same street, and fell sleep.
Redfern is alleged to have pulled Mrs Barnes down the stairs and stamped on or kicked her.
The trial continues.
