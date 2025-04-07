Tributes have been paid to Gwynedd businessman Tony Wadsworth.
Tony, of Tony’s Italian in Talybont, Barmouth, died on 6 April.
A company Facebook post said: “It is with great sadness that we regret to inform you that Tony passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, 6 April.
“In his 86 years on earth, he met (fed and entertained) so many wonderful people and always had a story to tell.
“He always liked to share a joke or two (probably not as PC as one is accustomed to nowadays) and speak with people.
“We ask that you share your story or memory about him with us so that we can rejoice in your tales to bring comfort to his family and friends.
“We will in due course update you on the public service to be held in Barmouth in a few weeks time (when details have been finalised). There will also be an opportunity to meet afterwards if you're working, or do not wish to attend a religious service.
“The family will be grateful if you would share this sad news - both verbally as well as digitally - and kindly ask if you could post your memories and messages on this original post https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BzWkqdCKc/.
“We also regret to inform you Tony's will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
“Thank you, diolch, grazie mille.”
Tony’s had been affected by ill health for the past couple of years. This time last year a Facebook post said the establishment would “remain closed for all of 2023 due to health reasons”.
“The proprietor is currently recovering from a hip operation and is now waiting for a much needed shoulder operation,” the post added.
A similar post appeared prior to that announcing that Tony’s would be closed for all of 2022.