The family of an 84-year-old woman who died following a road traffic collision in Barmouth on Friday, 23 August have paid tribute to her.
Jean Harris lived in the Dolgellau area.
Her family have issued the following tribute: “We are truly heartbroken that our beloved Mam has been taken from us too soon. She was the heart of our large family, and our lives will never be the same again. She will be so terribly missed.”
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the collision, which happened on the A496 in an area known locally as the Glandwr Straight shortly before 1.14pm on Friday.
The collision involved a white coloured Suzuki Ignis and a silver-coloured Kia Carens.
Mrs Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other people were taken to hospital in Stoke.
Three were transported via Air Ambulance and one via road ambulance.
Three remain in hospital with serious injuries.
One has been discharged from hospital.
Anybody with information relating to the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A496 prior to the collision and who has dash cam footage is urged to contact officers at the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit via the live web chat on the North Wales Police website, or by calling 101 quoting reference number Q126958.