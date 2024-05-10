Three people missing in a mine have been rescued.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue were called by North Wales Police at around midnight on 6 May when three people went missing in the Croesor area, believed to be in the mine system.
After investigating further, team coordinators established it was an incident for North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation.
Understanding that the cave team had had a training exercise the same day, Aberglaslyn deployed a team at 1.03am to offer assistance on the surface in case any of the casualties required first aid from their remote rescue medical technicians.
After several hours, the party was located, helped back to the surface and escorted back to their vehicles.
The team stood down at approximately 6.30am.