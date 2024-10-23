A turf-cutting ceremony for Gwynedd Council's Tŷ Gwynedd housing scheme has been held.
Over the next few months, the council will build their first houses for over 30 years on the Llanberis site as part of their Tŷ Gwynedd housing project, which aims to build 90 homes throughout Gwynedd.
Representatives from the council, OBR Construction, Saer Architects, and Ysgol Dolbadarn pupils put the first spades in the ground to mark the official start of this project.
In Llanberis, three houses will be built to meet the needs of local people, especially those finding it difficult to buy or rent a home but do not qualify for social housing.
These houses will be affordable, adaptable, sustainable and energy efficient, using green technologies and innovative designs to keep the houses warm and energy bills low. Local Welsh slates will be used on the roofs.
This project is part of Gwynedd Council’s wider Housing Action Plan, designed to tackle the housing shortage in the county by providing over 1,000 affordable homes by 2027.
Construction work will be complete around summer 2025 and the houses allocated through Tai Teg's Affordable Homes Register. To see the eligibility criteria and to register interest, visit https://taiteg.org.uk/en/.