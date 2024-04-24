A TV chef has been helping enterprising teenagers with a new business.
The budding entrepreneurs, regulars at Cellb - the innovative community arts complex based at the former police station in Blaenau Ffestiniog - are making pizzas, and Chris “Flamebaster” Roberts conducted a workshop teaching them the finer points of making dough and adding toppings.
The new venture, Pizza 'Stiniog, is in a converted shipping container kitted out with three pizza ovens.
Chris went there with fellow presenters Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Alun Williams. Their visit inspired the would-be pizza makers, all pupils at Ysgol y Moelwyn.
Chris said: "They've got an amazing set-up, and they are capable of making pizzas very quickly so they maximise the number they can cook and serve.
"The lads are very keen and we had a workshop where they made the dough and rolled them out and added the toppings and cooked them.
"We made some margherita pizzas to start and then added some pepperoni and herbs and they were epic."
Chris, who lives in Caernarfon, said Cellb’s garden has herbs like basil, thyme and parsley which, although currently out of season, will be useful during the summer.
During the workshop, another group of youngsters filmed Chris at work.
"Once they get going they're hoping to film themselves cooking and post their videos online to attract customers. It's a great idea and it worked for me!" Chris said.
Carys Thomas, head of Food and Nutrition at Ysgol y Moelwyn, said the boys were "buzzing" after their workshop.
"They said it was an amazing experience and they all want to do it again," she said.
Noa Hughes, 14, said: "I love Chris' programmes and getting the chance to get tips from a famous chef at Cellb was great."
Jac Roberts, 14, added: “It was a mega experience getting tips from top chef Chris. He's banging.”
Rhys Roberts from Cellb said: "We were really grateful to Chris for coming along. The youngsters learned a lot and the pizzas they made were delicious.
"Alun led a presentation workshop and Aneurin Thomas, one of Cwmni Da producers ran a filming course which was very useful for the youngsters. In May Kiri will return to Cellb to lead a performing workshop.
"We were also pleased to have the opportunity to premiere the new show ['Alun, Chris a Kiri yn Seland Newydd]."
The pizza workshops were part funded by a Gwynedd Council Playworks Holiday Project Grant.