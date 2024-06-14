Two teenagers have been arrested following a disorder incident in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Police say the incident took place on 5 June in the area of Fron Fawr.
A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old male have both been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in police custody.
Inspector Iwan Jones thanked the publiic for their support.
He said: "I understand recent disorder in Blaenau is causing members of the community some concern.
“There is no place for violence in our communities and such reports are taken extremely seriously.
“I thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we have been investigating this offence.
“Residents will be seeing an increase in visible police patrols in the area over the coming weeks.”