Tywyn businesswoman, Leigh Tunnadine, is fighting for the future of the town’s “crumbling” promenade.
Leigh, from Neptune Caravan Park, has made a presentation to Tywyn Town Council, and will meet with the area’s MP and MS later this month.
Speaking at Tywyn Town Council last Wednesday, 11 September, Leigh called for additional sea defences to safeguard the coastline, protect the community, and preserve the local environment.
As the owners of Neptune Caravan Park, Leigh and her family have witnessed the importance of these defences, not only for their livelihoods, but also for the well-being of residents and visitors.
“In 1966 my grandfather, Bertram Refford Tunnadine, recognising the importance of this requisition for sea defences, made a significant contribution to Tywyn by donating a crucial parcel of land to the Urban District Council,” Leigh explained.
“This land, adjacent to Neptune Hall & Caravan Park, was intended for the construction of vital coastal protection works.
“These sea defences, built under the Coast Protection Act of 1949, have served the community for decades, protecting our coastline from erosion and providing a safe promenade. However, it is now deteriorating. It is crumbling and in urgent need of repair. This is why I am here today, to make my voice heard, not only to honour my grandfather's legacy but to ensure the safety and future of our coastline.
“I believe we must take swift action to fix and reinforce these defences, preserving them for future generations and protecting our community from the ever-present threat of coastal erosion.”
Leigh said a 2011 sea defence project “was a vital first step, but ongoing beach nourishment, originally part of the scheme, has not been implemented”.
“Consequently, the existing structures are rapidly deteriorating, particularly at the Neptune end of the promenade, posing a significant risk to safety, hampering beach access, and diminishing the area’s appeal.”
Leigh praised “the successful Phase 2 sea defence project in Borth, Ceredigion,” calling it “an excellent model”.
“The project included additional groynes, extensive rock armour, and continued beach nourishment, creating a resilient and accessible coastline while enhancing the local environment,” said Leigh.
“For Tywyn, a similar investment would not only protect but also enhance the landscape, supporting tourism and ecological balance.”
Leigh suggests specific improvements for Tywyn could include enhanced groynes, extended rock armour, beach nourishment and replenishment and investments in wildlife habitats to harmonise new defences with Tywyn’s unique natural environment, and support biodiversity.
Leigh has called a meeting with Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts and MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, who will attend the Neptune Caravan Park on Thursday, 26 September at 3.30pm. Town councillors said they would like to attend too.
Ahead of that meeting, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “'The situation facing the promenade at Tywyn and the wider issue of coastal sea defences is extremely worrying.
“It is an issue which has naturally engaged the local community with calls to reinforce the sea defences and mitigate any further deterioration to the Tywyn coastline. I will be meeting representatives from the community to hear their concerns and seek a way forward.”