Neptune Caravan Park’s Leigh Tunnadine is gathering an army of supporters in her fight to save Tywyn seafront.
Following a presentation to Tywyn Town Council, Leigh met MP Liz Saville Roberts, residents and councillors to discuss crumbling sea defences.
Tywyn Town councillors Anne Lloyd Jones, Christopher Wood, and Mark Kendall joined the meeting, as did Dylan Roberts of Salop, and Jonathan Freeman from neighbouring caravan parks, Gwynedd and Glan-y-Don.
Leigh said: “Dylan, a director of the Mid Wales branch of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BH&HPA), and a member of various tourism and caravan forums, discussed the issues surrounding the promenade, particularly in relation to health and safety, accessibility, and the impact on tourism if no solutions are found.
“Liz was particularly interested in the fact this section of promenade is part of the Wales Coastal Path, something I had also highlighted in my presentation.”
Arthur and his daughter Katie, residents of Glan-y-Don Park, also attended. Katie has cerebral palsy and a specially designed wheelchair for beach access, but can no longer conveniently reach the beach due to the deteriorating Neptune slipway. Arthur has to take her to Pier Road slipway as Warwick Road slipway is too steep and mainly used for vehicle and boat access, further emphasising the critical need for Neptune slipway to be accessible.
A representative from Gwynedd Council’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Unit will meet Leigh at the slipway on 9 October.
“I’m hopeful we will receive some positive news regarding immediate repairs, as well as future plans for defences to retain material on the beach,” she said.
“As I mentioned in my presentation, this isn’t just about fixing the promenade; it’s about implementing long-term solutions that will protect it for years to come.”
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “The promenade in front of Neptune Caravan Park is in a state of disrepair and there are barriers preventing easy access to the beach.
“Work was carried out in 2011 to strengthen sea defences however, other parts of the seafront are now deteriorating rapidly resulting in crumbling and cracked concrete, compromised groyne structures and loose promenade stone. Whilst the prime concern is the safety of beachgoers and the worsening erosion, the situation is also having a detrimental impact on visitor economy and businesses are justifiably worried.
“The sea defences in Tywyn require a long-term solution not a short-term fix.”
Gwynedd Council said maintaining Tywyn promenade “an ongoing challenge”, and said Neptune Road slipway is closed due to subsidence caused by washout of material, linked to lowering of beach levels.
They “appreciate the situation is frustrating,” adding: “We are looking at options/measures to improve the promenade structures, but this will require detailed planning and design stages, and are also subject to necessary environmental consents. Once we have a solution agreed, we will need to allocate necessary budget to undertake the works.”
They hope remedial works to the groyne field towards the southern end of the frontage will help stabilise beach levels and protect coastal structures.