A shortage of volunteers has led to the cancellation of Ynysymsengwyn ghost walk and fright night on 26 October.
Tywyn Events Secretary Tiffany Kendall said the shortage means they cannot “run this year’s event safely and to its full potential” and “it would be an injustice to the reputation of the event to run it half-heartedly”.
They hope to resurrect it next year.
Tiffany said this year’s events have been hampered by bad weather and other issues, and “the financial loss from this has been significant”.
Event sponsors are needed so they can provide free, enjoyable events for all for Tywyn and the surrounding area, and the group is “pleading for new volunteers”.