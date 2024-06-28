Tywyn and District History Society host Hilly Janes, daughter of artist Alfred Janes and author of ‘The Three Lives of Dylan Thomas’ at their meeting on Monday, 15 July.
Hilly's father was a close friend of Thomas and a member of the so-called 'Kardomah Gang' of artists, poets and musicians that met at the Kardomah Cafe in Swansea as young, aspiring creatives before the Second World War.
Alfred Janes painted the poet at three key stages of his life - the subject of Hilly's book - which also provides personal insights into the poet's life.
All are welcome to the meeting, which starts at 7pm in Tywyn Baptist Church.