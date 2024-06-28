Tywyn Inner Wheel Club members attended the Annual District Meeting in the beautiful surroundings of Portmeirion on 20 June 20th to celebrate Inner Wheel's Centenary.
Lunch was enjoyed in the Portmeirion Hotel in the company of several other clubs.
