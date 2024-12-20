Tywyn continues to be forgotten when it comes to EV charging points.
We wrote an article about the lack of working EV chargers in Tywyn in December 2023.
More than a year on, there has been little progress.
Regular visitor Chris Campbell is frustrated.
He said: “The lack of chargers is out of line with the Welsh government's climate commitments, a deterrent for visitors, and a lost opportunity for local businesses to benefit from additional spending while people charge their cars."
Mike Stevens, who complained about the situation last year, said: “Tywyn is practically a desert for EV charging points.
“There are two 7kw charging points behind the leisure centre, but a problem with cabling means only one of the points is working, and it takes three-and-a-half to four hours to give the average vehicle enough power for a 100 mile journey.
“A 50kw point will do the same charge in 20 to 40 minutes.”
Mike says he has been told that Gwynedd Council hope to upgrade the cabling of the leisure centre points this winter to deliver a 15kw charge but he says that’s only a small upgrade and hardly adequate for a town the size of Tywyn.
Speaking on behalf of the Chamber of Tourism & Commerce (CTC) he added: “The current situation (no pun intended) is appalling.
“While many larger owns in Gwynedd enjoy 150kw never mind 50kw we in Tywyn are still on 7kw. Having adequate and rapid EV charging facilities in the town is vital to support our tourist industry for visitors travelling to the rural coast.”
Mr Stevens said he had also heard that Gwynedd Council had written to Tywyn Town Council to discuss installing 50kw rapid charging points in the town, but town council did not reply.
Clerk Chris Wood they did not receive anything from the council about installing charging points.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “As a council, we are developing a network of public charging points for electric vehicles on sites across Gwynedd.
“Our aim is to encourage and facilitate sustainable travel in the county by encouraging the use of electric vehicles for local residents and visitors to the area.
“As part of a first phase, 45 public charging points are now operational at various Cyngor Gwynedd sites, with work also ongoing ahead to install more than 50 additional charging points at other sites.
“In Tywyn, four 7kW charging points have been in place at the car-park of the Bro Dysynni Leisure Centre since the spring of this year. The response so far has been positive, with the four 7kW charging points installed this year in Aberdyfi also proving popular.
“Our priority at present is on completing the first phase of installing public charging points at council sites. However, we are happy to discuss possible additional locations for the future, be that through attracting further grant funding or collaborating with other stakeholders, including public partners or private companies working in this new sector to ensure Gwynedd has the necessary sustainable infrastructure for the years ahead.”