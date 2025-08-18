A soldier from Tywyn will be climbing a Welsh mountain not once but 27 times in honour of his beloved Nan.
Carl Thompson has committed to climbing Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons once for every day his nan was in care for the hospice that looked after her.
At the end of her battle with pancreatic cancer, Brenda Thompson received “round-the-clock care from the kindest and most compassionate staff members” at Katherine House Hospice in Banbury - “no job or request was too much”.
Brenda was 71 when she lost her battle to the disease in March.
To raise money for the charity that made her last days comfortable, Carl will be climbing to the Pen y Fan summit 886m above sea level, 27 times in a row this November.
Carl, 34, a Royal Engineer in the British Army, said: “My nan received the best possible care in the most beautiful and peaceful of venues right up until she took her last breath.
“For other families to receive the care that my nan did, I am raising as much money as possible for the hospice.
“With my Nan being a proud Welsh girl from the Valleys, I am going to summit the tallest mountain in South Wales not once but 27 times, consecutively.
“One summit representing each day Nan was in care.
“If you can, please share my page and donate anything you can.
“The hospice and my family really would be grateful for every penny donated.”
It costs £15,000 a day for Katherine House to operate its 12 in-patient rooms, with only a third of its funding coming from the government.
Carl is hoping to raise £5,000 with his feat, “allowing them to provide the best care possible”.
