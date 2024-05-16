A water leak at a busy junction in Tywyn has been fixed.
It took over 10 days to fix, and Mike Stevens, Chairman of the Tourism & Commerce (CTC) said there was a leak at the same spot some eight weeks prior.
The latest leak started on Saturday, 27 April.
“Although the amount of water is not excessive the volume over 10 days must be considerable,” he said.
“Tywyn high street had enough disruption by Welsh Water last year when they were trundling 12-15 tankers of raw sewage for over seven months when their Dolgellau works was undergoing major repairs. This lead to sewage pollution on Tywyn beach which affected many people.
“Welsh Water are no longer fit for purpose. Their record is appalling for leaks and dumping raw sewage.
Welsh Water was made aware of the leak and inspected it but said that due to its location on a busy road they required traffic management to be put in place before repairs could be carried out.
They worked with the local authority to agree a timeline to carry out the work safely and minimise disruption to residents and fixed the leak.
“Hopefully they have done a proper job this time,” Mr Stevens said.