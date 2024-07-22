Tywyn award-winning author, columnist and scriptwriter, Manon Steffan Ros, has been presented with a Fellowship of Aberystwyth University.
Her work has won several prizes, including Llyfr y Flwyddyn, the Tir Na N’Og prize, the Prose Medal at the National Eisteddfod, and the Yoto Carnegie Medal for Writing.
Manon was presented as Honorary Fellow by Mererid Hopwood, Professor of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University, on Wednesday, 17 July.
Each year, Aberystwyth University confers Honorary Awards on a small number of distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievement and contribution.
The other 2024 Honorary Fellows Professor Sir Stewart Cole KCMG FRS, Jess Fishlock MBE, Clare and David Hieatt, Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE FLSW FRSA, and Dr Anna Persaud.