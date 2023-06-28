Police continue to appeal for information following vandalism at a chapel.
North Wales Police (NWP) have released images of some of the damage at Capel Y Drindod in Pwllheli, and would like to hear from anyone with any information.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "We continue to appeal for information following the destruction of a property to Chapel Y Trindod, Pwllheli, between May 17th-20th.
"The destruction has had a destructive effect on the chapel and its community. "We urge anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the police.
"Anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious, who may have dashcam pictures of the area, or who has private CCTV images of the previous dates, should contact the police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000429185."