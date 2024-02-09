Plaid Cymru’s Siân Williams has won the Criccieth Ward seat in Gwynedd Council’s by-election last night (Thursday, 8 February).
The by-election was called following the death of independent councillor, Eirwyn Williams in October 2023.
Siân got 381 votes, 72 per cent of the votes, with a turnout of 40 per cent voters. John Allport, Independent, got 129 votes, Andrew Richard Joyce, Welsh Liberal Democrats, 11 and Bernard Gentry, Welsh Conservatives, 9.
Siân said: “It is a privilege to be elected county councillor for Criccieth. I am firmly rooted to the town and have raised my family here. I am looking forward to giving something back to this community whom I hold dear to my heart. I am very grateful to everyone who has worked and supported me during this campaign and I fully appreciate everyone who turned out to cast a vote on my behalf. I will do my utmost for the people of Criccieth and the surrounding area working on their behalf to represent them to the best of my ability. I would like to thank the other candidates for running a fair and respectful campaign. I also want to pay tribute to members of Plaid Cymru’s branch here in Eifionydd, Plaid Cymru Gwynedd staff, councillors, friends, family and neighbours for supporting me throughout this busy period. Thanks also goes to Gwynedd Council staff for ensuring a professional and orderly election.
“I look forward to joining the Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Group of Councillors and work with them to represent the county’s residents. Thank you very much.”
Plaid Cymru Gwynedd chair, Cai Larsen said: “We are proud of Siân Williams’ success as a new county councillor for Criccieth, a ward that has not been in Plaid Cymru’s hands for some time.
“Siân has the experience as a town councillor of many years, an understanding of the subjects and issues that are important to the residents of Criccieth Ward as well as a positive attitude for change. The people of Criccieth and the surrounding area have put their trust in her, and we as a group of Plaid Cymru Councillors look forward to welcoming her and supporting Siân in her new county political journey. Congratulations!”