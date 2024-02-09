Siân said: “It is a privilege to be elected county councillor for Criccieth. I am firmly rooted to the town and have raised my family here. I am looking forward to giving something back to this community whom I hold dear to my heart. I am very grateful to everyone who has worked and supported me during this campaign and I fully appreciate everyone who turned out to cast a vote on my behalf. I will do my utmost for the people of Criccieth and the surrounding area working on their behalf to represent them to the best of my ability. I would like to thank the other candidates for running a fair and respectful campaign. I also want to pay tribute to members of Plaid Cymru’s branch here in Eifionydd, Plaid Cymru Gwynedd staff, councillors, friends, family and neighbours for supporting me throughout this busy period. Thanks also goes to Gwynedd Council staff for ensuring a professional and orderly election.