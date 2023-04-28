A PAIR of young footballers from south Ceredigion who averted disaster after one of their mums passed out at the on the M4 have spoken of their experience after picking up a St David’s award for bravery.
Dylan Pritchard Evans, 13, from Parcllyn near Aberporth and Hari Thomas, 14, from Ferwig, were heading back from football training at the Swansea City Football Club academy when Hari’s mum passed out on the M4 near junction 45 in January 2022.
Sitting alongside his mum, Catrin Williams, Hari bravely grabbed the steering wheel and steered the car for over a mile on the hard shoulder with the help of Dylan who told him to put the hazard lights on and alert other traffic there was a problem.
Speaking of the event, Catrin said: “On the way back I felt a bit ill and I passed out. On the M4 and 6.30pm. It was pitch dark.
“Hari controlled the wheel, with Dylan giving him advice in the back of the car and they managed to get the car safely onto the hard shoulder. They basically saved my life, their lives and many others.”
Dylan and Hari, who both attend Ysgol y Preseli, said they were proud to be nominated for the award and last week collected a coveted St David’s Award from First Minister, Mark Drakeford.
The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards, which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.