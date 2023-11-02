Age Cymru is urging anyone who has 30 minutes to spare each week to sign up to its Friend in Need service and make a weekly telephone call to an older person living alone and make a huge difference to their lives.
For many people their weekly telephone call is the only chance they’ll get to talk about all the things that matter to them. This could be about their memories of childhood, favourite holidays, or perhaps what they saw on television the night before.
Once you’ve decided to sign up, the charity will provide you with all the support you need including an induction, a safeguarding guide, support available seven days a week, and a regular volunteer newsletter. Whenever possible the charity will match the caller with an older person with similar interests.
Friend in Need co-ordinator Fiona Douglass said: “I can’t overstate the positive difference that a weekly telephone call can bring to an older person living alone so they can share their thoughts and experiences.
“But the callers also gain a huge amount of satisfaction from making the calls. Not only does it give them an opportunity to feel good about themselves because they are making a valuable contribution, but they often get to learn something new in the process.
“Housebound people in particular get a lot of satisfaction from making the calls as it makes them feel that they still have something to offer.
“Unfortunately, we have far more people needing calls than those making the calls, so we urge anyone aged 16 to 100 plus to get in touch if they feel this is something they want to consider.”
Volunteer Maureen Williams said: "I love volunteering for Age Cymru. This opportunity has not only helped to improve my confidence over the phone but has also given me the amazing chance to get to know my lovely friend, Pat, and learn about her incredible life.
“You have been absolutely phenomenal in terms of providing support. I've never once hesitated to ask questions about the befriending process, nor have I ever had to think twice about reaching out to you because you have a welcoming, kind, and friendly approach to everyone.
“This made what was, admittedly, a nerve-wracking thing at first become as easy as breathing. Of course, it also helps that Pat loves a chat like I do!”
For more information, contact Fiona on 07944 995637, email [email protected] or visit www.agecymru.org.uk/friend