A warning has been issued to drivers ahead of the movement of an electricity transformer to Trawsfynydd.
North Wales Police say they are 'assisting with the escort of an abnormal load' tomorrow (Thursday, 6 July), and thanked people in advance for their 'co-operation and patience'.
The abnormal load is a new electricity transformer being moved from Black Rock Sands beach to Trawsfynydd substation.
A spokesperson for National Grid, who are delivering the transformer, said: "We have just had confirmation that the transformer will leave the beach at 9am tomorrow morning and is expected to arrive at the Trawsfynydd substation at midday.
"There is a parking suspension outside Bargain Booze from 8.30am for at least 90 minutes, which may be extended if there are any delays."
NWP Gwynedd South said: "Please be aware that we are assisting with the escort of an abnormal load on Thursday (06/07) from 9am from Black Rock Sands to Trawsfynydd Power Station.
The transformer had been due to arrive at the beach by barge on Monday, 3 July, and moved to Trawsfynydd today, Wednesday, 5 July, but it's arrival was delayed by bad weather.
The new transformer replaces one already at Trawsfynydd Substation, which is at the end of its working life. National Grid has already successfully delivered a similar transformer in September 2020 along the same route.
The last time a transformer was delivered via Black Rock Sands beach it proved popular locally, with scores of people descending on the beach and lining the route as it made its way to Trawsfynydd.
This transformer will be even bigger at 155 tonnes and could be the largest ever delivered via barge and beach in the UK.
National Grid delivers power safely, reliably and efficiently to communities across Wales and Trawsfynydd Substation is a key part of critical electricity infrastructure in the local area.
When the transformer starts its journey from Black Rock Sands, a rolling road closure with police escort will be used to manage traffic and ensure safety, but as a result, there may be some travel delays. National Grid and its delivery partner Allelys have spent months planning the route, to keep the impacts to traffic and local people to a minimum.
When the transformer departs the beach, it will take the following route:
Depart Black Rock Sands
Turn right onto High Street
Continue onto Britannia Terrace
Continue onto A487
Continue onto A470
Arrive Magnox Trawsfynydd
Tony Jones, Project Manager for National Grid said: “Local people rely on us to supply their electricity without interruption so it’s important that we keep our substations and the equipment in them working effectively. We’ve been planning this for months to ensure we can continue to deliver power reliably and safely to the local area.
“We are working closely with the local council to ensure security and the smooth running of this project as we know local people may be interested to view the display of logistics and engineering.”
To keep local people updated and informed on the morning of the transformer movement, there is a broadcast text service available in real time. A text message will also be sent if there are any changes to the times or routes. To subscribe to this free text messaging service, please text TRAWS to 82228.
National Grid is working to keep any disruption to a minimum, anyone with any queries should contact the community relations team by calling 0800 915 3594 or by emailing [email protected]