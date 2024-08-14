Police are warning car owners to be vigilant following suspicious activity in Pwllheli.
It is reported that two men were seen trying to open car doors in the Cardiff Road and Potts Street areas during the early hours of Sunday, 11 August.
Police are asking drivers to remember to check their car is locked, and to secure anything on the outside of the vehicle, such as roof racks.
Don’t leave items in your car overnight, or hide them if you do, and don’t keep registration documents in the vehicle.
Police would like residents in the surrounding areas to check footage that may have captured anything over the weekend.
If you can help, contact police via their website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000699966.