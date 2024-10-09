Porthmadog author Mike Leaver has recorded a video for ‘Cambrian News’ readers from the lorry he calls home.
Mike has two book-signing events this weekend, on Saturday, 12 October, and in the video above he explains more about them.
Mike will appear at Tywyn Library, Neptune Road (11am-12.30pm), and Ty Medi cafe, 13 Heol Maengwyn, Machynlleth with Literary Cat Books (3pm-4.30pm), signing his new autobiography 'English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo. . .'.
It focuses on his travel troubles and mountaineering misadventures, and is the companion volume to the equally bizarre-but-true, 'Yeti Seeks Mate.'
Mike launched the book at Y Ganolfan, Porthmadog for invited guests including MP Liz Saville Roberts, retired mountaineer Eric Jones, of Tremadog, and author Sid Stephenson, of Criccieth.
Mike says: “I really wanted to thank selected guests from local politics, business, and clubs for the amazing support the town has given me since I moved there in my lorry almost 25 years ago.
“It also means a great deal to me for Tywyn Library and the Machynlleth bookshop to invite me because I know of both through my other chess hobby.”
Each event a Q&A with Mike and his agent/publicist Ian Spindley who are happy to discuss any of Mike's books – 'Newspaper Curtains', 'The Ice Cream Terrorist', and 'Nork From Nowhere'.
Mike can sign or dedicate any of his books. For more information visit www.mikeleaverauthor.co.uk