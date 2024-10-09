Porthmadog author Mike Leaver has recorded a video for ‘Cambrian News’ readers from the lorry he calls home.

Mike has two book-signing events this weekend, on Saturday, 12 October, and in the video above he explains more about them.

Mike will appear at Tywyn Library, Neptune Road (11am-12.30pm), and Ty Medi cafe, 13 Heol Maengwyn, Machynlleth with Literary Cat Books (3pm-4.30pm), signing his new autobiography 'English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo. . .'.

It focuses on his travel troubles and mountaineering misadventures, and is the companion volume to the equally bizarre-but-true, 'Yeti Seeks Mate.'

Mike launched the book at Y Ganolfan, Porthmadog for invited guests including MP Liz Saville Roberts, retired mountaineer Eric Jones, of Tremadog, and author Sid Stephenson, of Criccieth.

Mike Leaver
Eccentric author Mike Leaver at home in his static Porthmadog lorry (Picture supplied)

Mike says: “I really wanted to thank selected guests from local politics, business, and clubs for the amazing support the town has given me since I moved there in my lorry almost 25 years ago.

“It also means a great deal to me for Tywyn Library and the Machynlleth bookshop to invite me because I know of both through my other chess hobby.”

Each event a Q&A with Mike and his agent/publicist Ian Spindley who are happy to discuss any of Mike's books – 'Newspaper Curtains', 'The Ice Cream Terrorist', and 'Nork From Nowhere'.

Mike can sign or dedicate any of his books. For more information visit www.mikeleaverauthor.co.uk