The first snow of the year has fallen across Wales.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the Midlands and north Wales from Monday night (18 November) until 11am Tuesday.
People have been busy scraping cars and filling social media with their chocolate box views.
Temperatures were an average of minus one on Monday night across north Wales.
Schools in Llanidloes, Llanfair Caereinion and Tregynon have closed for the day and classes in Machynlleth’s Bro Ddyfi Leisure Centre have been cancelled.
The mountain road between Staylittle and Llanidloes is closed due to the heavy snowfall whilst caution is advised if planning to travel by car today.
The weather is set to stay sub-zero thanks to an Arctic blast, with more snow and ice forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, with a fresh yellow weather warning in place.