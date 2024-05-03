Glaslyn osprey Blue 498 born in 2022 returned home on Wednesday, 1 May and has made two more visits to Glaslyn since then.
498 is only the third Glaslyn hatched osprey known to have returned to Wales. The others, White YC (2008), landed there in 2011 but went on to breed in Cumbria. Blue 80 (2012) spent four days on the nest with his mother in 2015.
Will 498 remain or extend the search for his own territory? We’ll have to see...
Blue 498 born in 2022 has returned to Glaslyn, but will they stay there? Photo: Glaslyn (Glaslyn)