More than £13,000 has been raised at a charity auction supported by past and present Formula One racing and world rally stars.
The auction, , which raised £13,249.67, took place on Sunday, 29 October at the award-winning Nineteen.57 Restaurant and Bar based at Islawrffordd Caravan Park, Talybont, near Barmouth. Chris and Emma Statham and Sion Wellings from Nineteen.57 were “totally staggered” by the sum raised for Race Against Dementia (RAD) which funds early-career researchers to accelerate progress towards a cure for dementia.
Former F1 world champion and ambassador Sir Jackie Stewart OBE founded RAD after his wife Helen’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
F1 and world rally stars donated items to the auction and video messages of support were sent by Sir Jackie, former F1 champion Nigel Mansell, Simon Lazenby, lead presenter of Formula One for Sky Sports and world rally star Elfyn Evans who lives near Dolgellau.
“A big thank you to Nineteen.57 restaurant and bar for the commitment you have made to Race Against Dementia,” said Sir Jackie in his message. “It’s a terrible illness and we need more support. For what you have given, I say thank you.”
In his message, Mansell said he and his family had been enjoying “fantastic” holidays at Islawrffordd Caravan Park since 1957 and he sent his best wished to the owners, the Evans family.
“All the funds you raise are going to support dementia and what a worthy cause that is,” he added. “We were delighted that we were able to send a number of items for the auction. I wish you all well.”
Sir Jackie also donated a signed autobiography, while Mansell, whose family has a lifetime connection with Islawrffordd Caravan Park, donated 11 lots.
The top price achieved twice in the auction of 31 lots was £1,350 for a signed Michael Schumacher photograph and a replica Ferrari steering wheel signed and donated by Mansell.
An official F1 cap signed by drivers Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas and Formula One head Stefano Domenicali, and a Ferrari polo shirt signed by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both achieved £1,000, and a pair of Mercedes gloves worn by George Russell in the Singapore Grand Prix made £700.
“We have raised more than £13,000 which is staggering,” said Emma.
“Every single lot exceeded the original reserve valuation.
“Chris, Sion and I were blown away by the support we received and the generosity of everyone. It was an amazing night!”
Chris came up with the themed charity auction idea and was supported by a visitor to the park who works on global coverage of F1 racing and donated many of the lots from his personal collection of F1 memorabilia.
“We had wanted to do this five course fine dining event and charity auction for a couple of years, but never imagined that it would generate so much support,” added Chris. “We were overwhelmed by the donations and the support we received.”
For the charity event, Nineteen.57 Restaurant served up a five-course fine dining menu to 36 people and potential Grand Prix stars had a chance to test their driving skills on an F1 simulator, which took them on two laps for Silverstone.
With more than 55 million people affected by dementia globally and someone diagnosed every three seconds, RAD is taking immediate action to drive significant breakthroughs and develop leaders in the field.